Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, June 25. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Pose (FX, 10 p.m.): Yes, Angel is on a path to become a cover girl, and yes, she’s got this thing with Papi going, and that is all very interesting and good, and we will absolutely be interested and engaged. But Miss Elektra? You and your new job have our complete attention.

To even attempt to speculate about what’s going on there is to give away the game, though those familiar with Paris Is Burning may have some ideas. Regardless, we stand firmly in favor of a big episode for Dominique Jackson, and Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya will cover it all in her recap.

Regular coverage

The 100 (The CW, 9 p.m.)



Wild card

No Reservations (Ovation, 12 p.m.): It’s Bourdain Day.

If you want to join Eric Ripert and José Andrés in celebrating the life of the late Anthony Bourdain on his birthday, Ovation will be airing four hours of No Reservations beginning at noon, while seasons seven through 11 of CNN’s great Parts Unknown can be streamed on Netflix. And last but not least, keep your eyes peeled for some in-depth Parts Unknown coverage from our friends at The Takeout.