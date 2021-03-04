Edie Falco Photo : Roy Rochlin ( Getty Images )

Waaaay back in 2019, FX announced that Clive Owen would be playing Bill Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story, a casting decision that was and still is fucking wild. Thankfully, in what must be an effort to return some semblance of verisimilitude to the project, FX has also reportedly now cast Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton—which actually makes sense, since Falco is at least an American woman with blonde hair and not a British guy who always just plays variations of “Clive Owen.” Impeachment, as indicated by the name and the appearances of Bill and Hillary Clinton, is about the Monica Lewinsky scandal and will presumably offer more of her perspective than other versions of the story. After all, she joined up as a producer after series creator Ryan Murphy realized that it was “kind of gross” (his words) to tell this story without her being involved, so it would be weird if it was as unfairly critical of her as people were at the time.



This casting news comes from Collider, which says Impeachment is supposed to premiere at some point later this year. It’s interesting that we’re just now hearing about Falco playing Hillary Clinton, since production started up on this a while back, but perhaps FX and Murphy were keeping this one under their respective hats? Either way, Impeachment also has Beanie Feldstein will be playing Lewinsky, with Ryan Murphy regular Sarah Paulson playing Linda Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, and Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge.