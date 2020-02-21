Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Duncanville's Riki Lindhome, Yassir Lester, and Joy Osmanski on cartoons and record-setting KFCs

Marah Eakin
Amy Poehler and Mike Scully really sought to assemble a comedy cast of thousands when they put together Duncanville, now airing on Fox. Sure, you’ve got Ty Burrell and Poehler’s IRL BFF Rashida Jones, but the cast also boasts Wiz Khalifa, Betsy Sodaro, and—for one episode, Alice Cooper. The A.V. Club sat down with other cast standouts, including Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, and Yassir Lester, who play Kimberly and Jing Harris, and social media savvy teen Yangzi, respectively. In the video above, we talk about everything from Marietta, Georgia’s gradual gentrification to Osmanski’s time growing up on the gritty, rainy streets of the Pacific Northwest. Plus, Riki gave us some tips for parenting an intensely driven type-A child.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

