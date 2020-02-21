Amy Poehler and Mike Scully really sought to assemble a comedy cast of thousands when they put together Duncanville, now airing on Fox. Sure, you’ve got Ty Burrell and Poehler’s IRL BFF Rashida Jones, but the cast also boasts Wiz Khalifa, Betsy Sodaro, and—for one episode, Alice Cooper. The A.V. Club sat down with other cast standouts, including Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, and Yassir Lester, who play Kimberly and Jing Harris, and social media savvy teen Yangzi, respectively. In the video above, we talk about everything from Marietta, Georgia’s gradual gentrification to Osmanski’s time growing up on the gritty, rainy streets of the Pacific Northwest. Plus, Riki gave us some tips for parenting an intensely driven type-A child.

