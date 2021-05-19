A still from Duncanville season two premiere Screenshot : Fox

Fox’s adult animated comedy Duncanville, created by Amy Poehler along with Julie and Mike Scully, is a coming-of-age show about 15-year-old Duncan Harris ( voiced by Poehler) . The teenager often fantasizes about being an adult (who’s going to tell him it’s not all that it’s chalked up to be?) and harbors a crush on classmate Mia (Rashida Jones). Duncan’s parents, Annie (Poehler) and Jack (Ty Burrell) are supportive and funny in their own unique way. And they’re sharing their brand of dry humor with another couple in the season- two premiere, “Das Banana Boot.”

In this exclusive clip from the episode , the Harris family goes on a vacation where Jack and Annie hang out with another couple, Nick and Nina. They swap their respective love stories while Nina pointedly says they’re not swingers. Hmm. But fellow Parks And Recreation fans, be prepared to transport into an alternate reality where Ben Wyatt and April Ludgate are together, sorta. Scott and Plaza voice Nick and Nina, respectively, and reunite with Poehler again. That’s not all. The episode’s guest cast also includes fellow alums of the NBC sitcom, Nick Offerman a.k.a Ron Swanson and Retta a.k.a Donna Meagle.

The two-part season premiere also see s Duncan agonizing over Mia’s Instagram while his awkward younger sister, Kimberly (Riki Lindhome), gets a makeover. In the second episode of the hour, “Duncan’s New Word,” the power dynamics shift between the boy and his father, and Duncan’s siblings take advantage of the situation.

The Fox comedy’s voice cast also includes Zach Cherry, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, Wiz Khalifa, Kathy Najimi, and Joy Osmanski. Some of the other guest actors this season include Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard and Gerald McRaney.

Duncanville’s two-part season premiere will air back-to-back May 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox.