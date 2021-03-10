DuckTales to live on in Ira Glass-parodying podcast form, obviously

Image : Disney

Really, who didn’t watch Disney’s well-received DuckTales revival and think, “Why is this a TV show, instead of a parody podcast mimicking the tone and cadences of long-running radio staple This American Life?” Now, at last, that Ira Glass-minded hypothetical can finally have its day in the sun, as Disney announced that, although DuckTales is done as a TV series as of its big series finale next week , it’s also set to revive itself once again, this time as a Danny Pudi-fronted podcast titled, well, This Duckberg Life.



And by Danny Pudi, we really mean his character, Huey Duck, who will be hosting the seven-part scripted podcast in his best Glass cadences. Given that the DuckTales cast already included some serious podcasting MVPs—including Pudi’s co-nephews Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan—we’re cautiously excited for this, even if we probably can’t expect any Solo Bolos or Time Bobby shenanigans to break out. The series itself is set to feature pretty much the entirety of the DuckTales cast, including Scwartz, Moynihan, Beck Bennett, David Tennant, Kate Micucci, Toks Olagundoye, Jim Rash, Josh Brener, certified Disney Legend Tony “Donald Duck” Anselmo, and, of course, character actress Margot Martindale as Ma Beagle, who will presumably somehow transition this into the first-ever Emmy win for a performance on a podcast.

This Duckberg Life debuts on March 29 on YouTube and DisneyXD VOD; you can listen to a clip from the series featuring Bennett’s Launchpad McQuack in the video above.