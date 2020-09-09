In the 10 years they’ve been part of the HGTV-viewing public’s collective consciousness, Drew and Jonathan Scott—the Property Brothers, as they are perhaps best known—have had almost a meteoric rise to ubiquity. They seem to always have a new show airing on the network, have put their name on multiple lines of homewares and furniture, recently launched their own magazine, and can be seen in commercials for everything from banking to remembering to vote.

The Scott Brothers’ latest project is a new season of Brother Vs. Brother, which pits the twins against each other in a money-making home renovation contest, all in the name of charity. Each “purchases” a house, then redoes it, with the profits going to whatever the season’s cause du jour is. This season, Brother Vs. Brother has set up camp in Los Angeles’ Hancock Park, and finds the brothers tussling over two houses, one of which is literally next door to the house Drew Scott lives in and redid as part of Property Brothers At Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House. It’s fertile ground for the pair’s one-upsmanship, as well as for both the prizes and the punishments endured by the winner and loser of each episode’s face-off.

The new season of Brother Vs. Brother premieres tonight, and in anticipation, The A.V. Club got the brothers Scott on the digital horn to talk about whether this season’s location choice was at all selfish, working with mega-stars for one of their other shows, Celebrity I.O.U., and the Canadian snacks the dual citizens always pick up when they’re in the great white north.