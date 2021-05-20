It’s a Hot Priyanka Summer! Less than a year after snatching the crown on the inaugural run of Canada’s Drag Race, Priyanka is primed to be everywhere these next few months. For starters, she’s just launched her own series on WOW Presents Plus, a celebrity game show aptly titled What’s My Game? (cue Priyanka: “What’s my name?”). Considering the queen got her start in entertainment hosting Canadian television, she’s a natural emcee, and What’s My Game? buzzes with her unbridled charm opposite guests like former Miss Congeniality Nina West and Schitt’s Creek’s Dustin Milligan. She can simultaneously be heard co-hosting Forever Dog’s new weekly podcast Famous This Week alongside “Queen of The North” Brooke Lynn Hytes where the pair take turns spilling the tea on all the latest pop-culture news and gossip. On top of all of that, the Lip Sync Assassin’s also kickstarting her music career, releasing covers of new pop staples like “Watermelon Sugar” and “Montero,” all in anticipation of some original “bangers” of her own.

With television, podcasts, and music all in the pipeline, what’s left for this queen to conquer? Well, she still hasn’t met RuPaul, which, true to her spirit, doesn’t dismay Priyanka: “There’s something special about coming from the family, but not having that [same] path.... It makes us Canadian creatures a little more special!” So, while Priyanka anxiously awaits the day she’ll finally meet Ru at DragCon, she’s not bothered—she’s got global domination to attend to! In the video above, The A.V. Club catches a rare moment of down time with Canada’s first drag superstar. While putting on a characteristically stunning mug, Priyanka dishes on her love of game shows, the pop music that inspires her, and the secret to pretending you’re gagged by a guest judge, even when you don’t know who they are.



What’s My Game? With Priyanka airs exclusively on WOW Presents Plus, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.