What would season 13 of Drag Race have even looked liked without Kandy Muse? Dubbed “The Producer” by the show’s fans, the queen has a gift for getting the conversation started—and the drama—never letting a dull moment go by in the Werk Room, or on the runway, or in her confessionals, or in Untucked, or... you get the idea. But it’s that spark, that fighting spirit, that brought her from “the hood to Hollywood,” earning her a well-earned spot in the final four. Because who cares about a track record when you’ve got this much charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent?

In the video above, The A.V. Club chats with a glowing Kandy Muse on the finale red carpet to dish on the season that was and make her case for the crown. The Brooklyn Doll addresses her underdog narrative, gushes about her close bond with her fellow Top 4 sisters, and gives us the real tea on her not-so-subtle soda brand, The K Special.

Advertisement

This is just one of four of The A.V. Club’s interviews with the finalists of Drag Race season 13. Earlier today, we shared our conversation with Gottmik, and tomorrow we’ll chat with Rosé and Symone.

The season 13 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Friday, April 23, on VH1.