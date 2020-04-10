Queenly rivalries are a part of the fabric of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and season 12 had been serving us a real doozy in the form of The People vs. Aiden Zhane. But, after Brita’s “Let It Go” lip sync finally sent the sleepy queen home, where can the drama go from here? If fans stuck around for last week’s Untucked or watched VH1's peek at the upcoming episode, they’ll know that the season’s only just heating up. To preview this week’s Drag Race, we logged on for a virtual chat with none other than Heidi N Closet, the lovable queen from Ramseur, NC, who—despite her best efforts—finds herself at the center of another simmering spat. We asked Heidi why a certain comment in Untucked rubbed her the wrong way, and had her tease how the ripple-effect drama might play out this week as the group mounts a production of “Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical.” The queen also elaborated on her defense of Aiden and explained how they bonded over their small-town roots.

