A New York queen by way of Texas and Scotland, Rosé is the full drag package, baby. She can turn looks, act, dance, and even sing. In fact, she’s even a member of an all-drag girl group, Stephanie’s Child, with former Drag Race contestant Jan. But is being seemingly perfect enough to take the season 13 crown on RuPaul’s Drag Race, or is Rosé’s attention to detail maybe just a little too much for Ru? The A.V. Club talked to the bonnie lass herself about her quest for the crown, and why she’s “the definition of the American dream.”

This is just one of four of The A.V. Club’s interviews with the finalists of Drag Race season 13. Yesterday we spoke with Gottmik and Kandy Muse, and earlier today we shared our conversation with Symone.



The winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 will be crowned Friday night on VH1.