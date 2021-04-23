Lumberjack Dexter Photo : Rick Kern ( Getty Images )

We’ll be honest: We don’t see much point in returning to the story of Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan if he isn’t still pretty into killin’ people. As fascinating as a sober series about the logging industry in the Pacific Northwest—the logical endgame of Dexter’s much maligned 2013 finale— might prove, people are a lot more likely to watch the Dexter revival if they get to see Hall get back to what he does best, i.e., monologuing eternally while standing near bloody plastic.

Advertisement

That’s the gist of the (extremely brief) tease Showtime dropped onto Twitter this morning for the show . Given that it’s a 10 second clip, there’s really not much time for more than “Axe, quip, out,” but it certainly communicates the whole Dexter vibe pretty succinctly . (And let us be the first to bemoan the fact that the Dexter revival arrived after the bloody death of Quibi; we would have loved to see the show rendered down to 5-minute clips of Hall eviscerating someone while doing his little philosophical musings.)

Dexter is set to return in late 2021. Hall stars, while showrunner Clyde Phillips, who left the show after season 4 (a.k.a., when it kind of fell off a cliff) will be writing and producing . Oh, and Clancy Brown’s the bad guy, which feels like it should have happened in, like, 2010, but it’s not like we’re going to say no to more Clancy Brown.