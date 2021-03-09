Piers Morgan Photo : Ramin Talaie ( Getty Images )

Piers Morgan will no longer be host of Good Morning Britain. According to Deadline, Morgan has decided to leave the show after being criticized for his behavior on Tuesday. A spokeswoman for ITV, the network that b rodcasts the morning show, told the publication, “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”



His exit comes after his remarks about Meghan Markle drew over 41,000 complaints, prompting Ofcom to launch an investigation. When Morgan discussed Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey on Good Morning Britain, he made abhorrent comments about her, dismissing her claims of racism at the hands of the royal family. His most shocking comment came when he reacted to Markle confessing she had suicidal thoughts, with Morgan saying , “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

His words were problematic enough for co-presenter Alex Beresford to step in and try to get Morgan to shut up, but the former Good Morning Britain host decided to react by leaving the set. Morgan hasn’t issued his own statement on his departure from Good Morning Britain yet, but he tweeted a cryptic gif of a ticking clock.



The news of Morgan’s departure comes on the heels of Buckingham Palace’s first official statement on the Oprah interview: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” rest the statement issued by Buckingham Palace on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”