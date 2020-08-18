Clockwise from top left: David Mumeni, Sargon Yelda, pink wolf guy with cool beard and large club, Alexa Davies Photo : Mr Whisper/Channel4, courtesy of The CW

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Tuesday, August 18. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Dead Pixels (The CW, 8 p.m., U.S. premiere): It’s a weird moment for, well, everything, but one of those things in the everything is the entertainment industry. In a less 2020 kind of year, we’d be staring down premiere after premiere, weeks and weeks in which we could throw a dart at the day’s TV listings and hit a new series. But that’s not the case this fall—and as unlikely as such a thing might seem, there is, in fact, an upside. Shows from countries outside the U.S. that might otherwise have flown under the radar are far more likely to have a stateside moment in the sun. Enter Dead Pixels, a sitcom from U.K. network E4, which tonight makes its bow on The CW. Dare to defy, pixels!

If you fell hard for Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, we suspect this gaming comedy might also be your speed.

Regular coverage

Election stuff

PBS Newshour: Democratic National Convention (PBS, 8 p.m.; also lots of other networks): You might have heard it’s an election year. Speakers scheduled for night two of the DNC include Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among others.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “The Democratic National Convention: Electing America’s First Black President’s Friend” (Comedy Central, 11 p.m.): And The Daily Show team is doing their thing, straight from Trevor Noah’s apartment.

Wild card



The Suspect (Sundance Now, 3:01 a.m., U.S. premiere): Sound the true-crime klaxon. This miniseries, which originally aired in Canada under the name The Oland Murder, looks at the killing of Moosehead Brewing’s Richard Oland and its aftermath. There’s a grain of salt to be taken with this one, but if you’ve been itching for a new true crime series to obsess over for a few days, have at it.