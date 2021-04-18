Dominic Purcell on DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow Photo : Bettina Strauss/The CW

Though it’s certainly more of a feature than a bug, DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow on The CW has gone through a lot of cast turnover in its five seasons (a sixth is premiering on May 2), with Caity Lotz’s Sara Lance and Dominic Purcell’s Mick Rory being the only cast members from the pilot who are still around—not counting trusty AI navigator Gideon, played by Amy Louise Pemberton both in voice and the rare times she has a physical body. Unfortunately, at the end of show’s sixth season, it sounds like another member of the show’s crew will be stepping off the Waverider… but there’s some drama here that needs to be addressed.

We’re referring to Purcell, whose Mick Rory has been a bit of an odd fit on the show for the last few years given how often his storylines involve not wanting to go on adventures so he can stay in his room and get drunk (again, feature not a bug). On Saturday morning, Purcell posted a message on Instagram saying that he would be leaving the show after season six, but that’s not all he said! The post has since been deleted, but it mentioned that “the studio” (Warner Bros., or at least its TV branch) “does not care,” and he asked his soon-to-be-former cast members to keep an eye on newcomers so they don’t get screwed by the studio. He also added that any curious actors should DM him to talk about “fake [c-words].”

As that post started to get around, Purcell deleted it and replaced with a nearly identical one that replaced all of the colorful complaints about the studio with nice stuff about the “awesome relationships” he’s made with the cast and crew. He acknowledged the previous post, saying it was “heavy” and “straight to the point” because that’s who he is, but he also said that he doesn’t have “a beef” with the studio and was just being “frustrated and annoyed” because he’s been “locked up in Vancouver for nine months” so they can film during the pandemic. Finally, he also noted that he’s not really leaving because he’s still under contract through season seven, that he has a “tremendous relationship” with the people running the show, and that he will continue to appear “periodically.”

Then he deleted that post and replaced it with a completely different one in which he joked about how much attention his overblown comments were getting and how it was the most press DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow had gotten in years. Then—and you’re not going to believe this—he deleted that post and has not said anything else since. Deadline says that The CW and WBTV have not released any comments, but Deadline’s sources say that the cast negotiations for the next season haven’t even started yet, so it’s unclear if Purcell is actually going to leave or if (like he said) he’s just venting.