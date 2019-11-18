There are country musicians, and then there’s Dolly Parton, an artist so influential and larger-than-life that she both defines the music genre and defies it. Always the workhorse, Parton’s empire is ever-expanding, encompassing 50 studio albums, an acting career, musicals, philanthropy, and even a theme park. Extending her reach to streaming platforms, her latest endeavor is an eight-part anthology series for Netflix called Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, each chapter inspired by one of her beloved songs, like “Jolene” and “Two Doors Down.” We were lucky enough to be invited to Dollywood (that aforementioned theme park) near Parton’s hometown, where we had the opportunity to sit down with the legend herself to discuss her impressive library of songs, and to learn how she chose the eight she did for the series. Parton—who was as charming and warm in person as you’d always hoped—explained that she intended for each episode to invoke a different genre, so that anyone could tune in and find an episode that speaks to them. As always, Dolly Parton just wants everyone to feel welcome in her world.

