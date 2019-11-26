The true “love story” of Hulu’s new comedy series Dollface is one of a group of friends. When Kat Dennings’ Jules finds herself alone after an abrupt end to her long-term relationship, she struggles to reconnect with the women in her life, including former besties Madison (Brenda Song) and Stella (Shay Mitchell) and her eccentric coworker Izzy (Esther Povitsky). Inspired by Dollface’s welcome emphasis on female friendship, we had star Esther Povitsky reflect on her favorite on-screen “gal pals.” In her Top 5, Povitsky highlights the relatable hijinks of I Love Lucy’s Lucy and Ethel, sings the praises of Bridesmaids, and nearly derails herself by gushing about the collective works of Brittany Murphy (remind us to ask Povitsky her t op five Brittany Murphy movies the next time we get to talk to her).

