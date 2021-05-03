Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Disney Plus is celebrating May the 4th with plenty of new Star Wars content

Image: Courtesy of Disney+

Disney+ was already well-prepared for May the 4th, a.k.a. Star Wars Day; there’s tons of new Star Wars-related content coming this year. We’d previously told you that the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch is premiering on the very appropriate date. The show follows the group of genetically mutated clone troopers who are known as the “Bad Batch.”

But Disney+ is also celebrating the day with a Simpsons and Star Wars crossover short, Maggie Simpson In The Force Awakens From Its Nap. It features the Simpsons tyke heading on a quest to find her stolen pacifier, as she comes face-to-face with “young Padawans, Sith Lords, familiar droids, Rebel scum, and an ultimate battle against the dark side, in this original short celebrating the Star Wars galaxy,” according to a press release.

If you’re looking for something relaxing, Disney+ is introducing two virtual experiences: Star Wars Biomes and Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs. The former allows you to virtually travel to a galaxy far, far away, stepping into planets like Hoth, Tatooine, and Sorgan. It’s basically one of those shows with picturesque backdrops, but Star Wars-fied. The Vehicle Flythroughs allows you to look at the nooks and crannies of the Millennium Falcon and an Imperial Star Destroyer.

And that’s just the beginning. Disney+ has already planned so many Star Wars TV shows for the next few years, including the awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi (featuring familiar faces like Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprising their prequel roles), a Mandalorian spin-off focused on Ahsoka Tano with Rosario Dawson reprising her role, a Lando Calrissian prequel series, and more.

