Marvel’s WandaVision Image : Disney+

As was the case with The Mandalorian, Marvel Studios’ tripp y sitcom-style satire WandaVision has catapulted to the top of Disney+’s streaming charts. In fact, it is currently pegged as the No. 1 show worldwide, according to Parrot Analytics (as reported by Forbes). Also right out of the Disney/Mandalorian playbook: Disney+ is set to air a documentary series about the making of the superpowered shows that occupy the burgeoning Marvel Studios block . The streamer announced the first installment— titled Assembled: The Making Of WandaVision—via its official Twitter account , as seen below.

The special will air on March 12—that’s a week after WandaVision’s season finale and a week before the premiere of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Per Slash/Film, the docuseries will go “behind the scenes of the series and movies of the MCU.” Basically, we can expect a similar setup for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, Kat Dennings, and Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision hops through time-honored sitcom styles to tell the story of Wanda Maximoff as she alters reality. It’s the first of Marvel’s slate of shows for Disney+.