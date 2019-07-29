Photo: Discovery Channel

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, July 29. All times are Eastern.

Top picks

Set aside your problems, and settle in for a Shark Week triple feature:

Sharks Of The Badlands (Discovery, 8 p.m.): Experts in New Zealand test cutting-edge shark surveillance technology to see if they can make the shark-infested waters of Cape Cod safe again.

Legend Of Deep Blue (Discovery, 9 p.m.): Shark experts search the coasts of Guadalupe Island for what is believed to be the largest great white shark in the world: Deep Blue.

The Sharks Of Headstone Hell (Discovery, 10 p.m.): Explore Norfolk Island, the gathering spot of some of the largest tiger sharks on earth.

Regular coverage

Legion (FX, 10 p.m.)

Divorce (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Wild card

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8 p.m., two-night season finale): The promo for the two-night finale event promises that Bachelor Nation will be “rocked by the ending to Hannah’s love story, no matter what you have read or heard.” Honestly, we’re just glad this toxic season of The Bachelorette is finally coming to a close.