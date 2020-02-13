Narcos: Mexico changed the game of its namesake Netflix series by shifting its focus away from Pablo Escobar’s Colombian cocaine empire to the early days of the North American war on drugs, particularly as Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) began building a cannabis empire of his own. The first season found its hero in DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña), but—as anyone with Wikipedia could tell you—his attempts to sniff out the men behind the Guadalajara Cartel did not end well. At the outset of season two, Narcos: Mexico introduces us to the agents behind the storied Operation Leyenda, including Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy) and Sal Orozco (Jesse Garcia), who are driven to seek justice for Camarena’s death by any means necessary. During a recent Narcos: Mexico press junket at Netflix headquarters, we sat down with Luna, McNairy, and Garcia to tease the high-pressure cat-and-mouse game that will play out over the season.