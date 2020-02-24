Photo : Warrick Page (AMC

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, February 24. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Better Call Saul (AMC, 9 p.m., time-slot premiere): Sparing us from a week-long wait for another installment in the misadventures of Jimmy McGill, AMC is airing the second episode of Better Call Saul’s fifth season tonight, returning the show to its standard Monday night time slot. Breaking Bad-verse devotee Donna Bowman will be standing by for the recap.

Regular coverage

The New Pope (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

Girl Scout Cookie Championship (Food Network, 8 p.m., season finale): The Alyson Hannigan-hosted cooking competition, where bakers compete against each other to find out who can make the best Girl Scout cookie-infused treats, wraps up its four-week run tonight.