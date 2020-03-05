Nick Offerman, Sonoya Mizuno; Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison Photo : Raymond Liu , Suzanne Tenner ( FX )

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Thursday, March 5. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Devs (FX on Hulu, 3:01 a.m., series premiere, first two episodes): “At the core of FX’s Devs, an eight-part limited series from visionary filmmaker Alex Garland, is an age-old question, one that’s been contemplated by philosophers and laypeople alike for millennia: Does free will actually exist? Or is life just an endless chain of reactions, a kaleidoscopic turning of causes into effects?... [O]nce the clock starts on the season, Devs is surprisingly forthcoming about the details of its mysteries. The series’ most abstract, most complex ideas are inexorably connected to its action, which necessitates a certain level of transparency in its storytelling.” Read the rest of Danette Chavez’s pre-air review here. Swapna Krishna will recap weekly.

Better Things (FX, 10 p.m., fourth season premiere, first two episodes): Welcome to Sam’s midlife crisis.

One of TV’s best comedies returns tonight, and we’re almost as excited to read Danette Chavez’s recaps as we are to watch these episodes. Both are directed by Pamela Adlon, who, as has become custom, will direct every episode of this season.

Regular coverage

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access, 3:01 a.m.)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 p.m.)

The Sinner (USA, 9 p.m.)

Wild cards

Love Is Blind, “Reunion Special” (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Time to find out how many of these crazy kids are still married, whether or not Mark regrets talking about how much he loves his mom (don’t ever stop, Mark! Love your mom!), how Giannina’s holding up, and what everyone—everyone—will want to say to Jessica.

Cake (FXX, 10 p.m., second-season premiere): This jubilantly weird short-form series returns for a second batch of episodes tonight.