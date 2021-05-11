Demi Lovato is going to investigate UFOs on Peacock, naturally

Demi Lovato (Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media), a real alien (Joe Raedle/Newsmakers) Photo : The A.V. Club

Here’s an unexpected benefit of the streaming revolution: Pop stars are finally getting the chance to indulge their hobbies with weird TV shows that nobody asked for. HBO Max already has Selena Gomez hosting a cooking show even though she doesn’t know how to cook, and now Peacock is getting into the fun with an unscripted show about UFOs hosted by Demi Lovato. It’s not totally clear why, but Demi Lovato has tweeted about aliens a few times and “Lovato” kind of rhymes with “UFO,” which is fun—though the show will be called Unidentified With Demi Lovato, which doesn’t take advantage of the rhyme anyway.

The series will be hosted by Lovato, her sister Dallas, and her “skeptical best friend” Matthew, with Variety saying the three of them will “attempt to help uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena.” To do that, they’ll talk to “leading experts,” investigate “recent eyewitness encounters,” check out “secret government reports,” and even “conduct tests at known UFO hot spots.” This all sounds abundantly silly, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t also be a lot of fun. The best take would be for Lovato to buy into everything like she’s David Duchovny on The X-Files, letting her friend and her sister be the straight men who roll their eyes at her wholehearted belief that the truth is out there, but we’ll see. Anyway, UFOs With The Lovatos, which would be a better name for Unidentified With Demi Lovato, has received a four-episode order from Peacock but does not yet have a premiere date.