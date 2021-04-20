The Witcher (Netflix), Cobra Kai (Netflix), You (Beth Dubber/Netflix) Image : The A.V. Club

COVID-19 has been disastrous for pretty much everything (the exception being rich people who were already rich and somehow got richer), but Netflix is here with a comforting announcement: There will be no more COVID delays, and three of your favorite shows are definitely coming back for new seasons by the end of the year—assuming you like The Witcher, You, and Cobra Kai, which is statistically pretty likely. As reported by Deadline, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos mentioned during an investor video today that the new seasons of those three shows will be available on Netflix in “Q4,” which is executive-speak for “probably December.”

The fact that The Witcher is coming back at all is a small miracle, since the show was hit particularly hard by both COVID and COVID delays. Way back in March of 2020, before the pandemic had really gotten its claws into us, production on the second season of Netflix’s Witcher adaptation had to be suspended after Kristofer Hivju (who you may recognize as Game Of Thrones’ Tormund Giantsbane) tested positive for the virus, and one of the roles had to be recast in September after the COVID delays made it impossible for Danish actor Thue Ersted Rasmussen to stay on. As for You and Cobra Kai, there respective journeys back to Netflix haven’t been quite so dramatic, though this will be the first Cobra Kai season specifically produced for Netflix rather than YouTube. Finally, now that they live on Netflix full-time, Danny and Johnny can watch quality programming like The Witcher instead of video game streamers, those creepy animated shows made by algorithms for children, and whatever other things are on YouTube these days.