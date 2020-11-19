Photo : ABC

TV Reviews All of our TV reviews in one convenient place. Prev Next View All

The knee-jerk response to anything related to Grey’s Anatomy anymore is the inevitable question: “Is that thing still on?” And it is, having just kicked off its 17th season, even though it seems like thousands of cast members have rotated through its ranks and even show creator Shonda Rhimes is now over at greener pastures at Netflix. Yet Seattle’s Grey Sloan hospital perseveres, and this season may be one o f its most effective yet. Because Grey’s Anatomy is one of the few TV series that is tackling our current hellish landscape head-on: Like the rest of us, the staff and patents at Seattle’s Grey-Sloan hospital are living through a pandemic.

Advertisement

Most shows right now are not acknowledging COVID-19, having taped before this all started or finding it difficult to weave the global pandemic into its storylines. As a result, normal shots of, say, pe ople in a crowd in a big city have the effect of making us feel anxious, as most of us have not seen large gatherings of people for awhile. Grey Sloan’s embrace of the pandemic is downright genius: By bundling its cast up in PPE, not only is Grey’s still able to shoot, but the current crisis gives its plethora of doctors a whole new series of traumas to tackle. The staff of Grey Sloan has lived through fire, floods, bomb explosions: It’s perfectly equipped for a pandemic disaster.

Advertisement

Last week, to kick off its 17th season with a double-run of episodes, Grey’s played hardball, showing the ramifications of even an innocent, presumably masked social gathering, and the cost it could have on not just the lives of COVID patients, but their relatives and caretakers. The various staff members are understandably breaking down over the long list of casualties they’ve seen lately. Grey’s has been known to play up certain storylines f or the drama element, but this season the message is spot-on and resoundingly clear: STAY HOME. WASH YOUR HANDS. WEAR A MASK.

Not content to inflict just this level of pain, Grey’s then offered up its ultimat e sacrificial lamb. Last week ended with a collapsed Meredith Grey, who then showed up on an idyllic beach, as her dead husband Derek Shepard, played by Patrick Dempsey, waved to her. The cameo rivaled Geo rge Clooney’s appearance in Julianna Margu li es’ last episode of ER in the catego ry of difficult -t o-pull-off-casting- sur prises. Except Doug Ross was not dead, and Derek is. So what are we to make of his reappearance?

Advertisement

For the rest of the world, death i s a pretty permanent state of (non)existence , but in Shonda lan d, not so much. Lord knows that the COVID -afflic ted M eredith Grey has had her brushes wi th death ; she’s even seen dead people before. I n seas on three’s “Drow ning On Dry Land,” a com atose Meredith encounters passed-o n peo ple like bomb expert Dylan Young (Kyle Chandler) and Izzy’s love Denny ( Jeffrey Dean Morgan). So thi s is not really new for her… bu t seeing Derek again, who died in season 11, is.

Fan s were shocked last week when Derek reemerged, especially considering th e unceremonio us way that he died (smashed by a bus). Subsequent interviews with the ca st and the staff revealed that not only di d he show up in th e show’s season premiere, he’ll be making a few more appearances thi s seas o n. Like tonight, for instance. Other th an the obvious fan service and gimmick casting, let’ s pretend that Grey’s is actually trying to co mmu ni cate so mething to us all with Dere k ’s appearance. But what?

Advertisement

Lord knows, i t would be ni ce to think that our loved ones are waiting for us on an idyllic beach when we rea ch t he other side. Bu t depending on your reli gio us and spiritual b el iefs, that may not gibe with what you ac tually think is going to happen whe n you kick off . On the beach, M eredith wonders why she can’t reach Derek; he say s it’s because she’s think ing about the kids. Will the ties to her children keep M eredith tethered to this m ortal coil, instead o f letting go to hang out wi th D erek in the surfy hereafter? (If you’re wondering what’ s like l y to happen, quick question: Have you seen this show before?) She tries to run to him and, hilarious l y, falls do w n. Bu t it’s really just another indicator that she’s not ready to be where he is.

The sea so n-three limbo w as effective because a depressed M eredith had to decide whether she really wanted to live or not. Fourteen years later, she’s hardly the sa me woman. Meredith is now the ro ck the hospital rests on (she even ow ns it, as she points out this episode) . She is an inval uable part of her sisters’ and cow orkers’ lives, as well as being the mother of three children. This M eredith shoul d n’t have any qualms at all about choosing life over death. So what is Derek doing there? What possible lessons coul d he have for this now-solid Meredith about her existence ? And, as next week’s pro mos hint: What other dearly departed cast members will be showing up n ext week? (P robably Lexie, right? )

Advertisement

It’ s fu n t o see Meredith and Derek together again, but it also plays like a cheap gimmick. So far it seems like he’s there not for any real plo t purpose, but just because it seems enjoyable t o have him there. Li ke so many of us righ t now, M eredith is surrounded by death and despai r, trying to find the str en gth to get through another day in a pandemic lockdown. So t he escape to the infinity beach with Derek may seem appealin g, but we know our M eredith Grey : She has a lot more work to do.



Advertisement

Stray observations

So me other stuff happened th is episo d e, I guess: Link headed back to the hospital, Teddy and DeLuca committed to Meredith’s care, Koracick inher ited a fleet o f new interns. It’s har d to get hopped-up on som e of the newer cast mem bers, with so few veterans left on board, although Jo and Jack so n’s almost-tryst last week seemed pro mising.

Speaking of those veterans, this week ’s epi s ode was directed by O wen himself, Kevin M cKidd.

The lady pregnan t in her liver seem ed like one of those classic Grey’s allegories: So me times we get what we really want, just in unexpected places.

This is not a kickoff for regular Grey’s coverage, by the way, just a drop-in to see what the hell was going to go on with Ghost Derek. But since it seems like he’ s stick ing aro und for awhile, we ma y return as well.