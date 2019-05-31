Photo: Warrick Page (HBO), Atsushi Nishijima (Netflix), Sophie Mutevelian (Amazon)

Grab your Stetson and well-thumbed copy of The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, for the dawning of the third Streamapocalpyse is nigh.

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO, 8 p.m.): It’s motherfucking happening.

David Motherfucking Milch reassembled the incredible motherfucking cast of one of the greatest motherfucking westerns of all time, which also happens to be one of TV’s best motherfucking shows, and tonight, we see the results. Pour yourself a drink and, against all fucking odds, prepare to welcome Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, Robin Weigert, Titus Welliver, John Hawke, Gerald McRaney, and all the rest of the citizens of Deadwood back into your living room. Erik Motherfucking Adams can hardly wait to write his review.

When They See Us (Netflix, Friday, complete limited series): Ava DuVernay and an incredible cast tackle the true story of the teenagers (and later men) who, after being accused of a brutal crime they did not commit, became known as the Central Park Five. Keep an eye out for Joshua Alston’s review.

Good Omens (Amazon, Friday, complete limited series): Years ago, two friends wrote a book about two friends—one an angel, one a demon, neither entirely comfortable with the term friend—who tried their best to stop the End Of Times from arriving as scheduled. Today, Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett’s novel becomes a sumptuously produced series for Amazon, starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen. William Hughes’ binge recaps will run daily through Wednesday.

Swamp Thing (DC Universe, Friday, 9 a.m., first-season premiere): Look for Alex McLevy’s thoughts on this Doom Patrol sister series and its take on body horror.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix, Friday, complete second season): One of the greats talks to Kanye West, Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish, Melinda Gates, and Lewis Hamilton. Important note: It looks like Tiffany wears that white dress.

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, Friday, 8 p.m.)

Always Be My Maybe (Netflix, Friday): Gwen Ihnat calls this Randall Park and Ali Wong-starring rom-com “a charming, consistently funny take on the When Harry Met Sally formula,” adding that the Keanu Reeves scenes alone “make it a Friday-night must-see.”

Honestly, she had us way before she got to “Keanu Reeves,” but then she got us all over again with “Keanu Reeves.”