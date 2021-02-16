Sure, Top Gear America hosts Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry, and Jethro Bovingdon claim to know a lot about cars? But can they identify the poop brown ‘72 Plymouth Duster driven by Al Bundy on Married With Children? What about the Lotus Esprit from the Bond movies? And do they know which Bond movie it actually appeared in?

Find out above, in a video where we challenged the trio to a game we’re calling “Name That Picture Car.” Which car guy will rein supreme? And which one is facing the moral dilemma of wanting to own the General Lee but not actually wanting to support anything about the flag on its roof?

New episodes of Top Gear America drop Fridays on Motor Trend TV.