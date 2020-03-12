Everyone knows that Charles Lindbergh was a famous aviator, but what everyone might not know is that he was also an anti-semite. That’s something that comes quickly to light in HBO’s new mini-series The Plot Against America. Based on the Phillip Roth novel of the same name and produced and created by The Wire’s David Simon, the series follows a Jewish family in New Jersey as they struggle to find a foothold for themselves on the eve of the country’s entrance into WWII. Meanwhile, Lindbergh is campaigning for president under the guise of isolationism, sparking jingoism and anti-ethnic sentiment. While in real life Lindbergh lost the election, on screen things go a little differently, something The A.V. Club talked with Simon and Plot stars Zoe Kazan and Morgan Spector about earlier this year. In the clip above, the trio talks about how quickly the American consciousness can clear, as well as expound on their favorite page-to-screen adaptations.

