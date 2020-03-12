Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Subscribe
VideoInterview2020

David Simon, Zoe Kazan, and Morgan Spector on Charles Lindbergh's hateful beliefs

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Charles Lindbergh
Charles LindberghDavid SimonThe WireZoe KazanMorgan SpectorAnti-SemitismWWIIWinona RyderJohn TurturroThe Plot Against AmericaNaziismThe OutsiderNew Jersey
Save

Everyone knows that Charles Lindbergh was a famous aviator, but what everyone might not know is that he was also an anti-semite. That’s something that comes quickly to light in HBO’s new mini-series The Plot Against America. Based on the Phillip Roth novel of the same name and produced and created by The Wire’s David Simon, the series follows a Jewish family in New Jersey as they struggle to find a foothold for themselves on the eve of the country’s entrance into WWII. Meanwhile, Lindbergh is campaigning for president under the guise of isolationism, sparking jingoism and anti-ethnic sentiment. While in real life Lindbergh lost the election, on screen things go a little differently, something The A.V. Club talked with Simon and Plot stars Zoe Kazan and Morgan Spector about earlier this year. In the clip above, the trio talks about how quickly the American consciousness can clear, as well as expound on their favorite page-to-screen adaptations.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Richard Price gave Stephen King’s The Outsider exactly what it needed: More death

Catch up with Westworld, character by character

The 35 best science-fiction movies since Blade Runner

Devs creator Alex Garland on Silicon Valley’scult” vibe and how Parasite changed film

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement