David Fincher might get back to Hunting Minds again soon

Mindhunter Photo : Netflix

It’s been nearly two years since the last season of Mindhunter arrived on Netflix, a span of time that’s seen god knows how many minds frolicking free through the forests, blissfully unhunted. But this idyllic situation may soon be coming to an end: Per Small Screen, a source has apparently reported that series creator David Fincher and Netflix have re-entered talks to restart the show , meaning we might soon be living through the desaturated horrors of mind-huntin’ season all over again.

Advertisement

This, despite Fincher expressing, not that long ago, a pretty general sense of burnout on his show about the development of serial killer-hunting methodologies by the FBI. Writing on the series’ second season was famously pretty fraught, with almost all of the original batch of scripts thrown out and retooled under Fincher’s close supervision. Fincher also made it clear that he was just damn tired of the grind of TV production , especially in light of his desire to go get his Mank on. Which he’s now done, to Oscar-nominated success, which might help explain why talks have reportedly resumed .

Of course, there are also some hard practicalities that might make the ol’ BSU crew hard to reassemble, regardless of desire. For one thing, there’s the simple fact that the series was always quite a bit more expensive than its viewership numbers apparently justified, something Fincher himself acknowledged . There’s also the more immediate, but no less thorny, fact that the show’s cast (including Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv) have all been released from their contracts for quite some time . Still, though, Netflix has never been willing to call Mindhunter dead anyway, given how critically well received it was. 2021's a lot closer than the “five years, maybe” the streamer once posited as a potential return date, but when the minds are ripe, sometimes you’ve got to be ready to hunt.

[via Bloody Disgusting]