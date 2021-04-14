In Jamie Foxx’s new Netflix series, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, Foxx plays Brian Dixon, a cosmetics mogul who reconnects with his teenage daughter after his ex—her mom—dies. The daughter, played by Kyla-Drew, is of course struggling with the loss of her mom, but also with being thrust into her father’s home, where he lives with, seemingly, a rotating cast of characters including his father, played by Foxx’s old In Living Color pal David Alan Grier.

Hold on, you might say. Is David Alan Grier even old enough to be Jamie Foxx’s father? As Grier himself told us in the video above, the answer is yes, technically, though it would be a pretty sketchy. At 64, Grier is 11 years older than Foxx, who Google says is 53. Should puberty strike early, an 11 year old could technically become a father, though... yuck? (It is worth noting that in the video, Grier says they’re 14 years apart. Whether that’s due to Hollywood age fudging or bad math is anyone’s guess.) Either way, Grier has a big grey beard now, and Foxx is considered a sort of sex symbol, so that’s why Grier’s playing the grandpa, we guess?

Grier also tells us Foxx’s call to ask him to be on the show, which he assumed was going to be something, as he says, “like Django 2,” or at the very least an hour-long prestige drama. Still, he said it was a flattering offer, especially when Foxx told him he “needed” him to make this show.

All that and more from Grier can be found in the video above. We’ve also got video chats below with the aforementioned Kyla-Drew, as well as Dad Stop Embarrassing Me’s Porscha Coleman and Jonathan Kite.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me is streaming now on Netflix.