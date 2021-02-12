Dave Chappelle on why Chappelle's Show is back on Netflix: "I got my name back"

Dave Chappelle Photo : Alex Edelman ( Getty Images )

If you missed the last time that Chappelle’s Show was available to stream on Netflix, that’s totally fine. You were probably busy for those few weeks in November before Dave Chappelle ultimately had the show removed. But it appears that the comedian has patched things up with ViacomCBS long enough to bring the Comedy Central staple back to the streaming masses. On Friday, he posted a clip that included an explana tion of the resolution.

The clip is another slice of stand-up titled “Redemption Song.” In the 10-minute video, Chappelle talks to the off-camera crowd about catching the coronavirus (including his disapproval of those who disapprove of him touring during a pandemic, which is pretty on brand) and the insurrection at the Capitol. Towards the end, he addresses his last video, “Unforgiven,” where he first discussed his issues with Comedy Central and his lack of compensation .

“I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God almighty for you, you did,” Chappelle said. “You made that show worthless because without your eyes it’s nothing. And when you stopped watching it, they called me. And I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much.” He went on to thank Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and ViacomCBS’s Chris McCarthy for reversing the previous deal and coming to an agreeable solution: “I can finally say to Comedy Central, ‘it’s been a pleasure doing business with you.’”

As of today, Chappelle’s Show is once again available on Netflix . You can watch Chappelle’s video below.