Seeing as how Netflix’s new teen rom-com series Dash & Lily is practically a New York City fairy tale, it makes sense that a decent amount of its story takes place in a pizza parlor. That pizzeria, Two Boots, is the workplace of Dante Brown’s character, Boomer, and home of many romantic book swaps between the titular Dash and Lily. It’s also home to lots of delicious looking pizza.

In the video above, The A.V. Club talks to Brown and Troy Iwata—who plays Lily’s amazing brother Langston—about their pizza preferences, as well as why they think so many people love good Hollywood Christmas cheer.