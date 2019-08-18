Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, August 18. All times are Eastern.
Top pick
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, 10 p.m, series premiere): Should you, dear reader, find yourself in the mood for:
- something in the realm of Eastbound & Down or Vice Principals
- a comic look at greed and hypocrisy
- John Goodman
Then let the church say amen.
Kyle Fowle will recap the one-hour premiere of Danny McBride’s latest, which will release half-hour episodes after this week. (Opening for Ballers, naturally.) In the meantime, check out Randall Colburn’s pre-air review.
Regular coverage
Succession (HBO, 9 p.m)
Preacher (AMC, 10:00 p.m.)
City On A Hill (Showtime, 9 p.m., first-season finale)
Mindhunter (Netflix, ongoing)
Wild card
I Am Patrick Swayze (Paramount, 9 p.m.): Well, get your hankies ready.
The latest installment of Paramount’s documentary series I Am may not be the time of your life, but [go ahead and insert the Swayze reference of your choice here; we’re partial to “it will have you thanking Wong Foo for everything, as Julie Newmar once did.”]
