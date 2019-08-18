Photo: Fred Norris (HBO)

Top pick

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, 10 p.m, series premiere): Should you, dear reader, find yourself in the mood for:

something in the realm of Eastbound & Down or Vice Principals

a comic look at greed and hypocrisy

John Goodman

Then let the church say amen.

Kyle Fowle will recap the one-hour premiere of Danny McBride’s latest, which will release half-hour episodes after this week. (Opening for Ballers, naturally.) In the meantime, check out Randall Colburn’s pre-air review.

Regular coverage

Succession (HBO, 9 p.m)

Preacher (AMC, 10:00 p.m.)

City On A Hill (Showtime, 9 p.m., first-season finale)

Mindhunter (Netflix, ongoing)

Wild card

I Am Patrick Swayze (Paramount, 9 p.m.): Well, get your hankies ready.

The latest installment of Paramount’s documentary series I Am may not be the time of your life, but [go ahead and insert the Swayze reference of your choice here; we’re partial to “it will have you thanking Wong Foo for everything, as Julie Newmar once did.”]