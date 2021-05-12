Danny DeVito's the devil in new Aubrey Plaza animated series

Photo credits: Left: Danny DeVito (Leon Bennett/Getty Images), Right: Aubrey Plaza (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Here’s one for anyone who’s ever wanted to see Danny DeVito play a cartoon devil, constantly annoying his daughter Aubrey Plaza about how to raise his grandchild the Antichrist: A new FXX animated sitcom, Little Devil, in which the things we typed out back at the beginning of this sentence occur . Written by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner, and Kieran Valla, and co-executive-produced by Dan Harmon, the series will co-star DeVito’s real-life daughter, Lucy DeVito, as the potential world-ender that her mom and grandpops are fighting over.

Little Devil has been in development for a while now, as animation has continued to truck along quite merrily throughout the COVID-19 entertainment shutdowns. Now Variety confirms that the series is set to debut on FXX, presumably later this year. This is exciting for us on a personal level, obviously, because like most right-thinking people, we’re very into the idea of Danny DeVito voicing the devil. Are we a little mad that this is only happening in animation, so that we can’t also watch DeVito walk around in a devil suit, channeling Frank Reynolds at his worst? Obviously, but in this world, you sometimes have to take what you can get, and what you can get in this case is Little Devil.

Plaza and DeVito will both executive produce on the series.