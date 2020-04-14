Daniel Tiger’s top 5 songs, picked by the people who wrote them

Ask most toddler parents to spout a line or two from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, and they’ll probably be able to do it. The animated show, which introduces viewers to the children of the characters from Fred Rogers’ Neighborhood Of Make-Believe, is all goodness and light, providing preschool age viewers with moral and educational lessons about everything from waiting your turn to the general idea that if you think you have to go to the bathroom, you should probably go to the bathroom.

While the show has a narrative format, a ton of the show’s core messages are delivered in song. Those ditties are crafted by the three-man team over at Voodoo Highway Music, who we sat down with via Zoom recently to talk about both the show’s musical messaging (more about that to come) but also their top 5 personal favorite jams from the show’s history. Those songs, from the revamped classic “It’s Such A Good Feeling,” to the more recent “Grownups Come Back,” help shape the show into what kids—and parents—have come to know and love.