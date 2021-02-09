Dan Harmon is taking it back to ancient Greece in a new animated series for Fox

Photo : Charley Gallay ( Getty Images )

Dan Harmon is adding another animated series to his growing roster of adult properties. According to Variety, the Community creator and Rick And Morty co-creator is gearing up for another quick-witted comedy. T his time, the untitled new project is for Fox and the setting isn’t a suburban household rendered chaotic by one far-too-brilliant patriarch, but rather ancient Greece.

There are precious few available details at the moment. What we do know is that the show will play with early Greek mythos while taking on the the politics and culture of today. This will be done through, as Variety notes, “ a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.” Voice casting is underway and will be announced in the coming months.

Harmon’s new series will serve as a p retty important milestone for the network: As our own TV Editor Danette Chavez very patiently explained to this writer , this will become the “first fruit” (at least on the programming side of things) of Fox Entertainment, the production company that rose from the ashes of 20th Century Fox when Disney acquired the network in 2019 . Fox is trying to expand its slate of well-received animated shows, including a newly ordered comedy called Housebroken, which features Lisa Kudrow, Clea DuVall, and Will Forte.