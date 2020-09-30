Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Cynthia Nixon on women, politics, and why she joined Ratched

In Ratched, Cynthia Nixon plays a strong woman with political aspirations who falls in love with another woman and then undergoes a breast cancer scare. But even though those are all things she’s done in her life, she’s still not sure that Ryan Murphy actually created the part with her in mind. At least, that’s what she told The A.V. Club when we talked. In the clip above, she expounds on that a bit before diving into the glory of some of the show’s most stunning locations and decorating details, from the oyster shack on the cliff’s edge to Dr. Hanover’s big tall curtains.

