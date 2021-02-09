CW confirms our worst fears, orders pilot for live-action Powerpuff Girls

Photo : Dominik Bindl ( Getty Images )

Not much made sense last year and much of it felt like a fever dream, so the fact that more than a few of us forgot that there was a Powerpuff Girls live-action show in development is understandable. It pains us to say that no, you didn’t imagine things: According to Entertainment Weekly, The CW has officially ordered a pilot for Greg Berlanti’s aged-up Powerpuff Girls. Here’s the premise:

“The Powerpuff Girls used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes, now they’re disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever? Based on the original Cartoon Network animated series and characters created by Craig McCracken.”

Naturally, nobody asked for this and out of all the countless things CW could turn into the next Riverdale, The Powerpuff Girls isn’t exactly what one would have in mind to be at the top of the list. Getting to see dispirited versions of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup might not sound promising, but here’s something that does: Diablo Cody is a writer and executive producer on the show.

At this point, it seems like every beloved childhood series has been given the “adult” treatment. Archie Andrew’s innocuous high school love triangle’s been turned into a sultry, supernatural show that makes absolutely no sense 99% of the time. Nancy Drew fucks. Sabrina’s the queen of hell. As the EP, Berlanti only continues to bolster his brand with shards of our childhood favorites. Well, here’s hoping the Powerpuff Girls show is more Jennifer’s Body than Riverdale.

Advertisement

That’s not the only pilot CW ordered. There’s also Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship’s supernatural series Naomi, an untitled drama produced by Jane The Virgin producer Jennie Snyder Urman, and a reboot of USA’s The 4400.