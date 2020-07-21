In Netflix’s new original series Cursed, Knives Out alum Katherine Langford is Nimue, better known to some throughout the course of history as The Lady of The Lake. A fey summoner who is tasked with delivering the Devil’s Tooth (think: the sword that eventually lands in the stone) to Merlin, Nimue is the courageous driving force behind Cursed, which was originally conceived as a YA book. The A.V. Club talked to Langford about why it’s about damn time Nimue got a little screen time, and where she thinks the youngster’s fierce determination comes from.

