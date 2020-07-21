Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Cursed's Katherine Langford says it's time for an Arthurian origin story from a woman's perspective

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Cursed
CursedKatherine LangfordKing ArthurNetflixThe Lady Of The Lake
1
In Netflix’s new original series Cursed, Knives Out alum Katherine Langford is Nimue, better known to some throughout the course of history as The Lady of The Lake. A fey summoner who is tasked with delivering the Devil’s Tooth (think: the sword that eventually lands in the stone) to Merlin, Nimue is the courageous driving force behind Cursed, which was originally conceived as a YA book. The A.V. Club talked to Langford about why it’s about damn time Nimue got a little screen time, and where she thinks the youngster’s fierce determination comes from.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

