Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Cursed's Devon Terrell on Arthurian hairdos and his excellent Obama impression

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Cursed
CursedDevon TerrellBarack Obamaarthurian legendKing Arthur
Save

Never let it be said that Barack Obama and King Arthur don’t have something in common. They do—at least on Netflix, where Devon Terrell has played them both. The American-Australian actor played the former president in the film Barry before signing on to play a young, struggling Arthur in Netflix’s new fantasy series Cursed, which hit the streaming service this past weekend. The A.V. Club talked to him about studying for the role, all of the hair tests that went into getting Arthur’s on-screen locks just so, and whether or not he pulls out his Obama as a party trick.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Patton Oswalt and Conan O'Brien talk I'll Be Gone In The Dark amidst the ghosts of Largo

Cursed takes up the sword for the female-focused Arthurian legend

Atonement comes at a heavy price in the unsettling feminist horror movie Amulet

Tucker Carlson's "pre-planned vacation" came days after Fox News learned he was accused of harassment

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement