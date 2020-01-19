Curb Your Enthusiasm returns and Avenue 5 takes flight

Photo : John P. Johnson , Alex Bailey ( HBO )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, January 19. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Avenue 5 (HBO, 10 p.m., series premiere) and Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO, 10:30 p.m., 10th season premiere): Veep may have cursed its way off into that good night, but Armando Iannucci is still writing television’s best obscenities—and this time, he’s doing it in space.

Kate Kulzick returns to Iannucci duty to recap this show, which stars Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, and others. In space.

Advertisement

It’s also now the lead-in for another top-tier HBO comedy block, as a little show called Curb Your Enthusiasm returns for the first time since 2017.

Danette Chavez is back on the recap beat.

Regular coverage

Doctor Who (BBC America, 8 p.m.)

Batwoman (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Shameless (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

The Outsider (HBO, 9 p.m.)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime, 10 p.m.)

Wild card

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (TNT/TBS, 8 p.m.): Actors celebrating actors time!

Tune in to see if Lupita Nyong’o wins for Us, a victory that would allow her to use the Oscar speech she should be delivering but won’t be because she somehow wasn’t nominated.