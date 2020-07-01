Cue the creepy theme music: Unsolved Mysteries returns

Screenshot : YouTube

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, July 1. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): It’s a reboot seemingly designed to ensure victory for anyone playing Netflix bingo. The return of Unsolved Mysteries, revived by its original creators alongside the producers of Stranger Things, checks a whole mess of the streaming service’s favorite boxes. True crime? Check—while not all of these first six mysteries are cold cases, that sort of story remains a prevalent piece of the pie. The junk food feel of reality TV? Yes, of course. The mysteries aren’t getting engaged to each other before ever seeing one another face to face, but there’s a similar popcorn vibe. Unabashed nostalgia-baiting? You bet your ass. The re-enactments, the theme music, the whole vibe takes you back (at least, if you’re of a certain age). Just watch the trailer:

We’re hopeful that “Berkshires U.F.O.” will live up to its title. Look for Katie Rife’s review on the site later today.

Can you binge it? Indeed, the complete first season arrives today. And if you want to check out the original, many, many episodes from various seasons and eras of the show can be found on both Hulu and Amazon Prime.

Regular coverage

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10 p.m.)

The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access): Binge coverage continues

Wild card

Say I Do (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., special episode premiere): Speaking of the Netflix reality industrial complex:

The inevitable arrival of a Netflix wedding show should come as no surprise. What is encouraging is that it seems wholly disinterested in playing into the Bridezilla trope. Instead, it’s operating in the Queer Eye mode (and in fact comes from the creators of Queer Eye) in that it hopes to tug on the heartstrings by letting a group of three experts throw a surprise wedding for a memorable couple in under a week. Bring tissues.