Crew member suffers "fatal medical event" on set of The Conners

Photo : ABC/Andrew Eccles

A crew member has died today on the set of ABC’s The Conners, per The Hollywood Reporter. Although the man’s identity is being withheld, a statement from the show’s producer, We rner Entertainment, confirmed that the crew member in question was “ a much loved member of The Conners and Roseanne families for over 25 years,” and that he suffered what’s being described as “a fatal medical event.” The news was first reported by TMZ, which also reported that studio medics had been called to the scene of the incident, but were unable to revive the man.

Here’s the full statement from Werner Entertainment about the crew member’s death:

With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today. He was a much loved member of The Conners and Roseanne families for over 25 years. As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process.

The Conners is currently in its third season at ABC, having spun itself off of the Roseanne reboot after Roseanne Barr’s social media activity led to the network canceling that show.