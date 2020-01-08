Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Courteney Cox, David Beckham, and Stephen Merchant swing by Modern Family

Allison Shoemaker
Stephen Merchant, Rico Rodriguez
Photo: Gilles Mingasson (ABC)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, January 8. All times are Eastern. 

Top pick

Modern Family (ABC, 9 p.m.): Modern Family’s 11th and final season marches boldly on—and as tonight’s episode is the mid-season premiere, you might say it’s also the beginning of the end. And how does this long-running comedy celebrate such an occasion, you ask? With guest stars, apparently. Tonight’s episode, “The Prescott,” will see Courteney Cox and David Beckham play themselves, while based on the photo above, Stephen Merchant is likely reprising his role as “Higgins” from way back in 2014. Mitch and Cam will try desperately to meet Mr. Beckham, and Kyle Fowle will recap it all.

Regular coverage

Wild cards

Stumptown (ABC, 10 p.m.) and Party Of Five (Freeform, 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., series premiere): Everyone’s favorite newly professional Portland private dick returns tonight, after a very eventful mid-season finale.

And so does Party Of Five, albeit with one huge, timely difference. Look for Danette Chavez’s pre-air review of Freeform’s affecting reboot.

Allison Shoemaker
