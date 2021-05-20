Cool teen to have her cool Hannibal fan art displayed in U.S. Capitol building

Laurence Fishburne, Mads Mikkelsen, and Hugh Dancy Photo : Andrew Toth ( Getty Images )

Artistically filmed cannibalism is finally getting its proper place in the public eye at last, as The Hill reports that fan-art depicting the lead characters from Bryan Fuller’s blood-soaked NBC series Hannibal will soon be displayed in the U.S. Capitol building. That’s courtesy of teen artist Kathleen Palmer, of Medford New Jersey, about whom we know very little, except that she paints a damn fine pair of Murder Husbands.

Palmer’s artwork—titled “Dolce,” presumably a reference to the third-season episode where Hannibal Lecter comes damn close to finally getting to eat that wily Will Graham at last— was the winner of her district’s entry in the annual Congressional Art Competition, which is open to high school students nation-wide, and which secures its winners a spot in the Capitol’s halls . Palmer’s art was touted today by Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey’s Third District, who was probably not expecting to get quite so much attention/cannibalism jokes from his district’s annual high school student art competition, but so it goes. Among other people who enjoyed Palmer’s cubist depiction of Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen, we can count Fuller himself, who posted a hearty “WOW” and a reminder that “ #FANARTISART” in response to Palmer’s win for her lovely painting.