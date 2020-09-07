Cook with Amy Schumer and go A Little Wild this Labor Day

Madagascar: A Little Wild Image : Hulu

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, September 7. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook (Food Network, 10 p.m.): With the help of her James Beard Award-winning chef husband and her nanny camera operator, Amy Schumer has been learning how to cook and catching it on camera. Her husband, Chris Fischer, is patient and her nanny, Jane, is an able camera operator in this homemade series. The show was so successful that Food Network added extra episodes; tonight’s episode, in which Schumer tackles a steakhouse dinner and barbecue, is the season-two finale. You can stream the first episode below.

Regular coverage

Wild card

Madagascar: A Little Wild (Hulu PeacockTV): You might not be able to take your kids outside this holiday weekend, but you can make the most of your time indoors with the latest entry in the Madagascar franchise. A prequel, A Little Wild focuses on the original foursome—Alex The Lion, Marty The Zebra, Melman The Giraffe, and Gloria The Hippo—as kids in their rescue habitats at the Central Park Zoo.