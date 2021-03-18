Comey Rule duo now making a Capitol riot series for Showtime

Congratulations to this dude for becoming the face of a national trauma event, we guess. Photo : Brent Stirton ( Getty Images )

So, uh…Anybody nostalgic yet for January 6? You remember those feelings, right: The horror, the uncertainty, the generalized anxiety of watching the United States slip down another rung toward nightmare? Good times—the stuff of relaxing TV binge-ing, to be sure. Showtime seems to think so, anyway.

Specifically, Variety reports that the cable network has begun production on a new limited series about the Capitol insurrection, penned by Billy Ray and Shane Salerno, they of the Brendan-Gleeson-plays-Trump drama of the network’s previous The Comey Rule. The new series promises to “examine and explore multiple points of view” on the attack on the Capitol, and, yup, we can already feel our blood pressure start to tick up, especially since it promises to culminate in a staged recreation of the attack itself.

No word yet on whether Gleeson will be reprising his role as Trump, whose politics and rhetoric played a non-convictable-apparently part in amping up the paranoia and violence that produced that exceptionally sobering day. The series is currently only in development, so no word yet, either, on how thick a protective layer of irony or distance we’ll be able to build up before having the whole ordeal thrust back into our faces by its premiere. Fingers crossed!