Colton Underwood Photo : Jerod Harris ( Getty Images )

This morning, f ormer Bachelor star Colton Underwood announced on Good Morning America that he’s gay. In an interview with Robin Roberts, the 29- year- old shared that, though he feared coming to terms with his sexual orientation, he’s now accepted his truth . Hours after the interview aired, Variety confirmed reports that Netflix is currently working on a reality series with Underwood, about living as an out gay man post-The Bachelor.

Advertisement

Fellow Olympian Gus Kenworthy will act as a “guide of sorts” for Underwood, helping the Bachelor Nation alum ease into his new life as an openly gay man. The premise feels reminiscent of Caitlyn Jenner’s reality series I Am Cait, where she had various trans friends come in and help guide her into life as an openly trans woman.

Netflix declined to submit a statement on the project to Variety and there’s no word yet on any other details like when the series will launch or what it’ll be titled, but sources told the site that the series is currently filming. The New York Post also shared paparazzi pictures of Underwood filming the series in New York City.

It’s too early to know what direction this show will take, but Underwood’s Good Morning America interview felt like the beginning of a redemption arc. As the Bachelor, Underwood gave the final rose to Cassie Randolph. They dated until summer 2020, and Randolph filed a restraining order against him, claiming Underwood planted a tracking device on her car. TMZ reported in November that Randolph eventually dropped the restraining order, with Underwood telling the tabloid that they “were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns.” During his Good Morning America interview, Underwood apologized to Randolph, saying he was “ sorry for how things ended” and admitted he “messed up” and “made a lot of bad choices.”

