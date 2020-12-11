Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Cold and not so alone: How would the cast of The Wilds survive being stranded?

Marah Eakin
In Amazon Prime Video’s stark and addictive new series The Wilds—premiering this weekend—nine high school-aged girls are ostensibly sent to a wellness retreat, only to find themselves marooned on a beach somewhere and struggling to survive. All is not as it seems, of course, and tantalizing tidbits of both why the girls were chosen and why this crash even happened are released over the course of the season, making for a pretty compelling binge watch.

Given that the cast of The Wilds spent so much time stumbling around on New Zealand’s black sand beaches and wandering through forests while looking increasingly mud-smeared, The A.V. Club thought it would make sense to find out who they’d be should this awful situation happen to them. Would they know how to make a fire? Would they freak out at the lack of internet? Would they try and lead the group in kumbaya moments?

In the video above, we talk to the show’s Sarah Pidgeon, Mia Healey, Reign Edwards, Helena Howard, Shannon Berry, Sophia Ali, Erana James, and Jenna Clause about their wildlife skills—or lack thereof.

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

