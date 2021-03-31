Clear your schedule for an epic battle in Godzilla Vs. Kong

Godzilla and Kong fighting it out in Godzilla Vs. Kong Photo : Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, March 31. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Godzilla Vs. Kong (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): “For a movie whose appeal is as elemental as ‘big monsters fight good,’ Godzilla Vs. Kong has a lot of characters (too many, really) and a whole lot of plot, much of which will make you sound as batty as good old Bernie if you try to explain it aloud. That’s okay, though. Much like its giant stars’ 1962 title fight, this is a thoroughly unserious film, with a bombastic score, wisecracking sidekicks, evil CEOs, radioactive battle axes, a titan-sized defibrillator, and even a moment reminiscent of the infamous ‘Martha’ scene from Batman V Superman.” Read the rest of Katie Rife’s review. It stars Rebecca Hall, Alexander Skarsgård, Kaylee Hottle, Brian Tyree Henry, Millie Bobby Brown, and Julian Dennison.



Regular coverage

Riverdale (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Wild cards

Haunted: Latin America (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Director Adrián García Bogliano combines reality and horror in this new docuseries, which will feature interviews with people who can’t explain events that they’ve experienced—from entities inside their home to seeing the devil to full-blown possessions. Some of these events will come to life in the form of spooky and dramatic reenactments.

K-Pop Evolution (YouTube, 12 p.m., series premiere): This YouTube original (yes, that’s a thing) documents the rise and phenomenal success of Korean pop music worldwide, charting how it became a $10 billion global industry.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:30 p.m., season finale): In the final episode of season five, titled “The Election,” the central Otto family gets a surprise of a lifetime. The episode guest stars include Joel McHale, Jim Rash, Jake Choi, and Matt Shively.

Resident Alien (Syfy, 10 p.m., season finale): Syfy’s dramedy starring Alan Tudyk wraps up season one with episode 10, “Heroes Of Patience,” in which Harry faces his newfound humanity as he nears the end of his mission. A second season is already commissioned.

Back (IFC, season premiere): Season two of this acerbic British comedy will make its U.S. debut with two episodes. In it, Stephen (David Mitchell) is back at his provincial pub after spending time at the wellness center and a rival pub has opened. Written by Veep’s Simon Blackwell, Back also stars Robert Webb, Penny Downie, Louise Brealey, and Geoff McGivern. The show is also available to binge on AMC+.